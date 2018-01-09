North Korea Will Send Team to Olympics Following Talks with Host Country South Korea

After months of rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs, the country has agreed to send a team to next month’s Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

“The North said that they will send a high-level delegation, including Olympic committee representatives, athletes, a cheering squad, an art performance group, spectators, Taekwondo demonstrators and press,” said vice minister of unification Chun Hae-sung, according to The Washington Post.

The announcement comes after long-anticipated talks took place on Tuesday at the demilitarized Panmunjom truce village on the border between the countries, the first such meeting between the Korean nations since December 2015.

KOREA POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un said during his new year address that he was considering sending a team to the Olympics and wished South Korea success in the Games. South Korea has previously expressed enthusiasm in having North Korean athletes participate.

“The two sides agreed to make PyeongChang Winter Olympics a turning point in the inter-Korean relations,” Chun said.

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would also like to see North Korea “involved” in the Winter Games.

“I’d like to see them getting involved in the Olympics and maybe things go from there. So I’m behind that 100 percent,” he told reporters at Camp David, according to The Washington Times. “I would love to see them take it beyond the Olympics.”