Former UConn Soccer Star Suing University for Taking Away Her Scholarship

A former University of Connecticut soccer player who lost her full-ride scholarship after a television camera caught her giving the middle finger in a post-game celebration has opened a lawsuit filed in federal court against the University, calling her punishment excessive.

Noriana Radwan, 20, appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, explaining that she was suing so that other student athletes — especially females – “don’t have to go through with this.”

In 2014, Radwan was a freshman on the UConn women’s soccer team when the Huskies beat the University of South Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship. In her excitement, she hugged a teammate and flipped the bird in the direction of an ESPNU camera — which was broadcasting live.

“The camera caught me,” Radwan told GMA. “We had just won the conference championship, and I was super excited — hugging my teammates, jumping up and down. And the camera just caught me doing something. I just made a mistake.”

She maintains the act was “purely celebratory and out of happiness” — though she added that she now regrets doing so. “I didn’t make it with malintent (sic). I didn’t intent to offend anybody or give it to anybody in particular. It was just something I did out of impulse. Just a mistake — just being happy and celebrating with my team.”

UConn Women’s Soccer Coach Len Tsantiris issued a statement at the time, ESPN reported. He swiftly apologizing and assuring offended viewers that Radwan “has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities, including participation in UConn’s upcoming NCAA tournament games.”

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Radwan alleges she was assured by UConn’s former athletic director Warde Manuel that he had “no intention of pulling [her] scholarship” over the incident. But she claims on Dec. 14, 2014 — without warning or due process — she received a call from Tsantiris revoking her scholarship.

“I did not think I would be punished this harshly for such a celebratory act,” Radwan said on GMA.

The suit lists the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees, Tsantiris, Manuel, and financial aid officer Moana Lucis. She levies violations of her right to due process, civil rights, scholarship contract, and Title IX.

The lawsuit also alleges Tsantiris threatened retaliation if Radwan appealed his decision, in that “he would not help her transfer to another school and she would not be given a good recommendation.”

She is seeking monetary damages.

A spokesperson for UConn told PEOPLE that the lawsuit has not yet been served to the University, and that the University is “not in a position to discuss individual students’ cases due to provisions in the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), unless and until they provide the University with a signed waiver.”

Now a junior at Hofstra on a partial athletic scholarship, Radwan has gone on to play for their team — scoring six goals and one assist over 17 games last season.

Her lawyer, Greg Tarone, told ABC News that Radwan’s punishment shows a clear double standard against female athletes, as male athletes at the school have received lesser punishments for more serious offenses.

“This happens a lot to women especially, and student athletes around the country,” Radwan told GMA. “I believe that men get away with a lot more: football players, basketball players, etc. And women get treated with more harshness… I feel as if I have a chance to change it.”

“No student-athlete is supposed to go through this kind of upset in their lives, particularly under NCAA Division I By-Laws and the United States Constitution,” she added in a statement. “So I do not want any other student-athletes to go through this.”

Radwan will also be pursing another case in Connecticut state court — against athletic trainer Catie Dann whom she claims neglected to treat her shoulder after it was twice dislocated in practice, Tarone told PEOPLE in a statement. That suit is expected to be pursued in state court soon. Complaints against Dann with the state licensing authority are also expected to be filed.

A GoFund Me page has been set up to help Radwan pay out-of-pocket legal expenses.