Mets Ace Noah Syndergaard Gets Caught with ‘a Mouthful of Knuckles’ from Girlfriend at Hockey Game

Well that’s a different kind of knuckleball.

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard and his girlfriend, Alexandra Cooper, were caught on camera at the New York Rangers game Tuesday night showing some unique PDA.

During a break in the hockey game at Madison Square Garden, Cooper was shown sticking her fingers into the 25-year-old athlete’s mouth.

“There’s the big fella,” remarked one of the commentators when Syndergaard appeared.

“He had a mouthful of knuckles there,” added another after seeing the couple’s interaction.

Joked Fox Sports Midwest alongside a clip of the moment on Twitter, “Not 100% sure what’s happening here, but enjoy the game!”

Syndergaard has been out of commission since April, when he partially tore his lat muscle. Yet he’s kept busy, making his acting debut in a cameo role on hit HBO series Game of Thrones.

The pitcher played a Lannister soldier who threw a spear with deadly results during battle.