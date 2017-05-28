Nikki Bella on Wedding Plans with John Cena: ‘I’m Still on Cloud 9!’

Every time she thinks of her engagement to John Cena, Total Divas star Nikki Bella can’t help but smile.

“This is something I’ve always wanted,” Bella, 33, tells PEOPLE. “I’m still on cloud nine. I’m so happy that my journey has finally come to this!”

But that doesn’t mean she’s ready to rush down the aisle. “I’ve looked at wedding planners, but that’s it,” she says. “We haven’t set a date. We haven’t picked a dress. I haven’t done any of that. So the planning is going slow, but that’s okay.”

“I want the day we get married to be special, not like it’s another appearance,” she continues. “I don’t want it to be like, ‘We only have two days to do this.’ I want to enjoy it. I want to enjoy it in the weeks going into it, and also the weeks after.”

PEOPLE caught up with Bella at the Runway to Hope Spring Fashion Soiree, an event that raises funds to fight pediatric cancer. The event, founded by CNN analyst Mark NeJame and his wife Josie, raises funds for pediatric cancer research. It included a fashion show featuring children who are currently battling or have overcome the disease.

“Being a part of the WWE, my audience includes little kids,” Bella says. “I feel very connected to our little fans. Knowing that I’m a public figure, I feel like I should support charities that help children.”

Bella says that her desire to help kids has recently become stronger. She became an aunt earlier this month when her twin sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to daughter Birdie Joe. “When I saw Birdie, I immediately felt this unconditional love,” she says. “I would take a bullet for her in a heartbeat. That’s what I love about Runway to Hope; they raise all this money to find a cure for pediatric cancer.”

“I look at little Birdie and wonder, ‘What if she was to get something tomorrow?’ I would want to do everything I can and use all my resources to help her survive. So when you do have children in your family, you do love organizations like this even more.”

With a nonstop schedule, Bella tells PEOPLE that she’ll continue to participate in as much charity work as she can — although she’ll take a few weeks off when she and Cena finally tie the knot.

“It seems impossible to find time in our busy schedules to get married,” she laughs. “But I know we’ll figure it out. But right now, I’m just enjoying being engaged. I’m so thankful for all the many blessings in my life.”