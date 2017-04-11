Nikki Bella Is Still Hoping John Cena Will Change His Mind About Not Wanting Kids

First comes love, then comes marriage, then, well, time will tell.

Newly engaged couple Nikki Bella and John Cena don’t plan on starting a family – and the Total Bellas star tells PEOPLE Now she’s come to terms with it.

“[Cena] says it’s selfish but he knows that with his schedule he couldn’t be an incredible father and that’s why he chooses not to have kids,” explains Bella, “and I actually respect that because that would be very hard to raise a kid on my own and the dad to always be gone and not see that kid.”

Bella, 33, who got engaged to Cena earlier this month, says she’s supportive of Cena no matter what, but admits, “When I see him with all the Make-a-Wish kids, I’m like, ‘Gosh, this man would be the most incredible father ever.’ He just loves those kids and he has such a big heart for them.”

She adds, “And I see him with his nieces and I see him with my cousin’s kids, and I know, I know that he would be an amazing dad but I guess that’s what makes him amazing about his decision.”

The star says she “would be lying” if she didn’t say that she hopes Cena eventually changes his mind about fatherhood, but asserts, “I have come to that decision of being okay with it that I won’t be a mom. Now I get to be a bride and a wife, and I’m good with that.”

Cena proposed to Bella live during WrestleMania 33 after five years of dating. The pair also co-star on Bella’s E! reality series with her sister.

“I found the absolute right person,” Cena, 39, said of his fiancée during a post-engagement appearance on the Today show. “A strong person that I consider an inspiration, an equal. Somebody who when I’m feeling down picks me up. Somebody when she’s down I can pick her up.”