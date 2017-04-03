Get to Know John Cena’s Fiancée, WWE Diva Nikki Bella

Forget the wrestling ring — John Cena is thinking about the engagement ring he just presented to his longtime girlfriend, Nikki Bella.

After besting The Miz and his wife Maryse during WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night, Cena got down on one knee to propose to Bella, who said yes, and they sealed it with a kiss.

“I never thought I would use this emoji,” the WWE Diva, 33, captioned an Instagram photo of the big moment, referring to the diamond ring icon. “A dream come true! My Prince Charming has made me his Queen in a place we call home. I’ll never, ever forget this moment!”

While the 39-year-old WWE Superstar is a legend in wrestling, his new finacée is also a name to know in the sport. Get to know Bella below.

1. She’s One Half of the Bella Twins

Along with sister Brie Bella, Cena’s longtime love is a favorite in the Divas division of the WWE. Since joining the league in 2007, they’ve both been champions — in April 2011, Brie won the Divas Championship, then Nikki won it a year later in April 2012.

Brie congratulated her sister on the engagement news on Instagram.

“Such an incredible moment!!” she captioned a group shot featuring Nikki showing off her new accessory. “I’m filled with such happiness for my sister!!! Wish I could be there with all of you!! The whole crew in one place….amazing!!!! Love you all!!”

2. Bella stars on E!’s reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas

Cena and Bella’s relationship has been documented on the reality shows, which give a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of female WWE Superstars. The Bella Twins have been mainstays in the series since its debut in 2013, and Cena is a recurring cast member before the sisters got their own spin-off.

3. She locked down Cena after his well-documented hesitation over marriage

For a long time, Cena openly expressed he was against the idea of marriage and didn’t want to have children, causing tension in the relationship.

“I’ve told you that I don’t want to get married and I don’t want to have kids and you do want to get married and you do want to have kids, so I feel there’s this time bomb over my head,” he told his girlfriend in an episode of Total Divas.

Cena revealed in a 2016 Rolling Stone profile that he was adamantly opposed to getting married despite Bella’s wishes.

“Just because everyone else is happy with children doesn’t mean that’s how I have to live,” he said. “I’ve been upfront about this. I just have things I need to get done. It’s not negotiable. We’ve been to therapy over it. I don’t think it will ever be over with. I’m stubborn as f— and extremely selfish as well. I don’t want kids, I don’t want marriage. That’s me just saying, ‘Hey, this is my life and this is how I’m going to live.’ ”

💍❤ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:47am PDT

4. However, both have been married before

Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012, shortly before he started dating his current bride-to-be.

Bella revealed on Total Divas that she married her high school sweetheart when they were in their early 20s, having the marriage annulled three years later. Back in the day, she also dated WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler for a couple years before finally calling it quits.

5. Her sister may be giving her baby fever

Till next time Napa….✨ Photo cred: @russelljay2 A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Brie is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her husband of three years, Daniel Bryan. So although Cena doesn’t think he wants to be a father, he’ll soon be an uncle.