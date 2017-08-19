Oh, how quickly fortunes can change.

Hamburg SV’s Nicolai Müller was enjoying a dream start to the Bundesliga season, having scored the opening goal in the eighth minute to put his side up 1-0 on Augsburg.

Naturally, Müller wanted to celebrate his achievement. He opted for a pirouette-type thing and uh, let’s just say he didn’t exactly stick the landing.

Video of Müler’s fall was captured and shared on social media. “Nicolai Müller is already the idiot of the #Bundesliga weekend,” wrote one user. “Scores in the 8th minute and gets injured during the celebration. #HSVFCA”

Müller had to come off shortly after that debacle. Hopefully he’s alright, and let this serve as caution that safety must come first when celebrating a goal. Just ask these guys.

