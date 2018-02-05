Everything to Know About Super Bowl MVP (and New Dad) Nick Foles, Who Led the Eagles to Victory

Congratulations to Super Bowl LII MVP and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles!

On Sunday, the 29-year-old NFL star led his team to their first-ever Super Bowl championship in franchise history since the team was founded in 1933. The Eagles defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41 – 33, upsetting the AFC champions in an upset victory.

On Jan. 22, the Eagles became NFC Champions over the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, clinching their first Super Bowl appearance since February 2005, when they first took on the Patriots during XXXIX.

Here are five things to know about #9 Foles.

Nick Foles Elsa/Getty

1. From backup QB to MVP

On Dec. 10, Eagles fans were stunned when quarterback Carson Wentz tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz’s injury-shortened season meant Foles, who is now in his sixth NFL season, had to step up to lead his team — surpassing expectations when he help deliver the Eagles to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.

The 88th overall pick and third-round draft choice by the Eagles in the 2012 NFL Draft, Foles spent the first three seasons of his career with Philadelphia before briefly spending time with St. Louis (2015) and Kansas City (2016).

2. He’s a family man

Foles married wife Tori Moore in 2014 after they dated in college at the University of Arizona. In June 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter, Lily James, now 7 months old.

“I know [my daughter’s] going to grow up, and I want her to be proud of her daddy,” Foles told reporters on Jan. 30.

Adding, “Now to be a father, that changes everything. It takes the pressure away because I get to go home to her every night. No matter what happens — no matter if I play a horrible game, she loves me. She has no idea. If we win the Super Bowl, she has no idea.”

Nick Foles with daughter Lily James Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

3. The Drew Brees connection

Foles and Brees both attended Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, where Foles broke Brees’ passing record. Fun fact: Foles and Brees are the second quarterback duo from the same high school to play in a Super Bowl. First are the Manning brothers, Eli and Peyton.

Foles even was a three-year starter for the Westlake men’s basketball team and was named MVP twice.

4. He contemplated retirement!

In September 2017, Foles admitted he hit rock bottom after the 2016 season.

“After my time with a certain NFL team, I wanted to retire. This was a year ago. I wanted to retire from the NFL, and I really struggled,” he told YouVersion’s Bible app. “I couldn’t pick up a football for about eight months. I had no love for the game, and it was tough.”

A fly-fishing trip cleared his mind — and ultimately saved his NFL career.

Foles revealed that his decision to return to football was the “greatest decision I ever made because of what I went through,” and “completely reinvigorated” his outlook on the game.

5. The Foles family business

His dad, Larry Foles, who has been working in kitchens and restaurants for decades, and business partner, Guy Villavaso, founded Eddie V’s Edgewater Grille in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2000.

After expanding the restaurant to eight locations, Foles and Villavaso sold the franchise to Darden Restaurants Inc. in October 2011 reportedly for $59 million, according to Bizjournal.

Super Bowl LII was played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and aired live on NBC.