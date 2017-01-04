NFL’s J.J. Watt Delivers Texans Jerseys to 8-Year-Old Fan Who Lost His After Getting Hit by a Truck

J.J. Watt to the rescue!

After the NFL star learned of an 8-year-old fan who was hospitalized when a car struck him on New Year’s Eve, the Houston Texans’ defensive end decided to swing by for a surprise visit — with a very special gift.

One of three pedestrians injured, Noah Fulmer was cut out of his treasured No. 99 Watt jersey the night of the incident, ESPN reports.

“@JJWatt There is a lil boy at memorial hermann who was ran over by a truck and is just crying that EMTs cut his Watt jersey. @HoustonTexans,” a Twitter user posted on Monday.

That is terrible, is he ok?

Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017

“That is terrible, is he ok? Tell him I’ll bring him a new jersey tomorrow,” Watt responded on Twitter the same day.

And true to his word, Watt paid Noah a visit, bringing him several new jerseys.

Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has played in only three games this season due to back surgery in September. He could certainly relate to young Noah — who is recovering from surgery of his own.