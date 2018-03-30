Richard Sherman isn’t only preparing to start his next journey as a cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers, but now he’s also ready for his new chapter as a husband.

The 2013 Super Bowl champion married his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Moss, in a beautiful ceremony in the Dominican Republic at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Canta, according to For the Win. The wedding comes just weeks after Sherman—who wan an integral part of the Seahawk’s defensive group, the “Legion of Boom”—was released by the team just before free agency. The 30-year-old then signed a three-year deal shortly after with one of the Seahawks’ oldest rivals, the Niners.

“Grateful to share this moment with so many incredible people,” Sherman wrote in an Instagram on March 29. “Been an amazing trip so far.”

Sherman and Moss have been engaged since June 2015, and have two children together, Rayden and Avery.

Tony Avelar/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Many of Sherman’s former teammates joined in on the beachside celebration, including Earl Thomas, Ricardo Lockette, Kam Chancellor and Brandon Browner, who uploaded many videos and photos from the ceremony—and reception—to social media.

Kam Chancellor, a safety for the Seahawks, posted a beautiful picture of the couple at the altar to his Instagram page.

“Congratulations to Richard and Ashley Sherman on their Union,” Chancellor wrote in the caption. “May the Lord give you both great favor and you have an everlasting happy marriage.”

Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette posted heartwarming footage of the newlyweds dancing to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” for their first dance.

“Congratulations to the Sherman’s!” Lockette wrote, before including the hashtag, #familia.

Free safety Earl Thomas posted a picture from the ceremony congratulating Sherman and Moss, that alluded to the two players remaining close though they are no longer being teammates.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the celebration,” Thomas wrote. “Congrats to the newlyweds @rsherman25 always my family.”

The 2018 NFL season—the 99th in the history of the league—isn’t set to start for another five months on September 6, 2018. Though there are no established dates, the Sherman will face his former teammates twice next season, once in Seattle, and once in Santa Clara.