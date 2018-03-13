NFL star Robert Griffin III is officially off the market – again!

The 28-year-old quarterback married Grete Šadeiko, 24, in an extravagant wedding in Miami, Florida, on Saturday among family and friends.

Griffin shared photos of their big day on Instagram, including one photo of the couple in a room created by hanging crystals with a perspex floor with white roses on top and purple lights within to match their wedding’s color scheme.

“First name Grete, Last name Griffin. All I ever wanted to be for you is your hero. It turns out that all along, you were mine,” RGIII – who wore a blue suit with a bow tie and silver Christian Louboutins – wrote in the caption.”

Šadeiko wore an embellished white lace gown with a plunging neckline by Berta that featured a removable tulle skirt, which she wore for the ceremony along with a chapel length veil and earrings from John Damico.

For her first dance with her husband, the heptathlete removed the skirt revealing a modified mermaid dress with a train that was bustled up so they could spin around the dance floor.

The couple danced to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” on a smoke-covered dance floor.

Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko's wedding featured a room created by stunning hanging crystals Tiffany Cook Events/Martha Ramirez of UDS Photo

The two athletes got their wedding off to a sweet start with a four-tiered wedding cake with white and pink lifelike sugar paste roses cascading down.

The couple wed at the W South Beach and their big day was organized by wedding planner Tiffany Cook.

In addition to their wedding photographs, which were taken by Martha Ramirez of UDS Photo, the couple also commissioned a specialty lightbox, similar to the one used at the Met Gala.

The lightbox allowed the couple to create their very own wedding music video to Drake’s “God’s Plan”.

RG III made sure to share the wedding fun with fans, posting to social media after all the festivities.

In a second Instagram post, he shared another photo of him and his wife, writing, “Blessed to wake up in the morning knowing my reality is better than my dreams.”

Griffin shared more photos of himself with his groomsmen on Twitter, writing, “The Groomsman Aka La Familia.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, Gloria Griffin, in July.

Griffin praised Šadeiko on social media after Gloria’s birth, writing to his newborn, “Your mommy is incredible! The way she pushed through delivering you into the world was the stuff of legend. Very simply put, Your mom is a certified baller!!!”

“I am blessed to have your Mommy riding with me as we show each other what real love is and now we have you, our own little angel to raise,” he continued.

“It is very rare to find something real in this world we live in. God is real and he has blessed your mommy and daddy beyond our wildest dreams.”

The athlete wrote that he and Šadeiko – whom he got engaged to in May – “have Real Love. Real Happiness. Real Purpose. That is priceless.”

Griffin is already dad to daughter Reese Ann, 2, whom he shares with his college sweetheart and his first wife, Rebecca Liddicoat.