Relive the Best Moments from the NCAA Tournament This Past Weekend (On and Off the Court!)

March Madness indeed!

From the baffling to the chaotic, the weekend saw a slew of attention-grabbing moments during the NCAA tournament. So, as we head into the Sweet 16, here are some of the best moments from the tournament’s headline-making weekend.

Steph Curry Sent the UMBC Team a Shipment of His Newest Shoes

University of Maryland, Baltimore County players got the surprise of a lifetime over the weekend when Curry sent the group the new Curry 5s — which were released last Wednesday — following their history-making victory Friday night that stunned basketball fans nationwide.

Team officials shared a Twitter photo of the excited players opening the shoe boxes.

“Thanks to @StephenCurry30 for hooking @UMBC_MBB up with unreleased shoes and new swag for tonight’s game” officials wrote.

The Retrievers surprised everyone by beating the Virginia Cavaliers, the No. 1 seed in the NCAA on Friday night. UMBC, ranked No. 16 seed, went into the game as underdogs. But by time the final buzzer rang, they had bested the Cavaliers 75-54 in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Players cried and embraced each other after the win.

“We believed in each other,” player Jairus Lyles told reporters after the game. K.J. Maura added “It’s a dream come true.”

In an emotional post, UMBC officials reacted on the team’s Twitter account, writing, “YOU JUST SAW HISTORY BEING MADE! We’re not crying, you’re crying (we’re crying). @UMBC_MBB @UMBCAthletics @marchmadness @ncaa #RetrieverNation.”

98-Year-Old Chicago Nun Witnessed Her Beloved Loyola Ramblers Score NCAA Victory Twice!

Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, who has been chaplain of the Ramblers more than two decades, according to the Chicago Tribune, has waited a whole 33 years to see her team win a game in the NCAA Tournament. And now they’ve done it twice.

“Thank God, thank God you did it because we knew we would do it, ” she told TruTV after the Ramblers beat the Hurricanes 64–62 on Thursday. “When we were in the locker room ahead of the game, we just knew we would do this. Our team is so great, and we don’t care who makes the points as long as we win the game.”

She added: “I said, ‘We’re gonna get the big W up there,’ and we did.’ ”

The team was victorious again on Saturday evening, defeating the third seed Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in a nail-biter.

“We talked to God before the game,” said told Chicago’s ABC 7 following Saturday’s victory. “I did all during the game because it was a game of back and forth.”

Ramblers player Clayton Custer agreed, telling the outlet, “this has been a year that none of us will never forget for sure. I think Sister Jean talked to God to on that last shot yesterday. Thank you so much.”

Nevada Coach Stripped Down to His Waist After Team’s Win

University of Nevada, Reno basketball coach Eric Musselman just couldn’t keep his shirt on after the Wolf Pack defeated the No. 2 seeded Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday in round two.

After the team came back from a 22-point deficit to clinch the win, Mussleman walked into the locker room with his shirt and tie off. Bare-chested, Musselman walked to the excited players, who poured water on the coach.

“It’s the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” he told reporters on Sunday in a post-game press conference.

Coach Musselman rolled into the locker room with his shirt off because March. pic.twitter.com/o1cEA8wQm2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 19, 2018

Junior Caleb Martin told reporters that Musselman works out often, and joked that the coach was likely looking for an opportunity to go topless.

“Coach works out every morning, so his shirt comes off a lot,” Martin said. “So I knew he was gonna use this one as an excuse to take it off!”

Streeter Lecka/Getty

March Madness Always Brings Out the Best (and Worst) of Twitter

Naturally, UMBC’s Twitter made headlines yet again, thanks to its quirky quips and silly photos.

On Sunday, officials tweeted a shot of a few UMBC players standing under a net clogged with basketballs. They captioned the picture: “We literally can’t miss….and now we can’t practice because of that.”

Late last week, officials shared a Twitter photo of a man holding a sign that read “University of Maryland Backup College.”

We literally can't miss….and now we can't practice because of that pic.twitter.com/DH7zr3MEJu — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 18, 2018

“Ahh we remember this game at Maryland in December….hopefully you enjoyed our game from your couch dude!” they wrote alongside the photo.

The UMBC Twitter account wasn’t the only page making headlines — and prompting a few head-scratches.

kljasdj;das;ew8fwer89ywef;hwero32p8efh;uasjkasd;asdhuasdiuasdjkhsd;ewioawethasdi;hasdfiohafioewrho;asdgasdgiohawoihawetb;agio;asdioawty8tiouhasgu;aefiohwe8yeroasdgj;basdghr3289y[ew;has;ads890y[fewaiohewohasuhasduhiodfsajkhasdfuior8yasjhafds;huasdu;hadsfioewhuewhuoafds8afs;hdhakdj — Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) March 19, 2018

After Nevada bested Cincinnati, the team’s Twitter manager seemed to be at a loss for words. So, they simply sent out the tweet above. Bonus points to anyone who can decipher it.