NBA’s Enes Kanter May Be Out 2 Months After Fracturing Forearm by Punching Chair

A momentary outburst could lead to two months of missed action for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter.

The center fractured his forearm by hitting a chair on the sideline during a game Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks, Sports Illustrated reports.

Head coach Billy Donovan informed reporters of the diagnosis following the Thunder’s 109-98 win over the Mavericks.

Kanter smacked a chair in frustration after being subbed out in the first half of the game. While his fist planted in the chair’s padding, the chair folded in slightly and caused Kanter’s forearm to hit the chair’s metal frame. Cameras captured the hit and Kanter’s reaction to the pain.

Enes Kanter (wrist) won't return tonight after smacking the Thunder's bench. pic.twitter.com/ohMnimbyyt — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 27, 2017

The 24-year-old could be out for two months, according to The Vertical. Kanter is the team’s second highest-paid player at $17.1 million a season.

The injury comes in the middle of a breakout season for Kanter, who has emerged as a secondary scoring option to Russell Westbrook and averaged 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Kanter left the arena with a wrap around his right wrist and shook his head as he exited, ESPN reports.

“Something like that, bro, he didn’t mean to do it, obviously,” Kanter’s teammate Steven Adams said. “It was just one of those really frustrating times and just happened to do what he did. He’s already really hard on himself, like no one else can be as hard on Enes as he is on himself.”

“He’s probably just feeling so under the weather, just feel bad for him,” Adams continued. “But still a good man, give him some time, and he’ll be back.”