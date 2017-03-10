Who Are the Wealthiest NBA Owners? The Top 5 ‘Ballers’ in the Game

Basketball fans might dedicate their time, energy and finances to supporting their favorite team — but could they ever afford to buy one?

Probably not. The average NBA franchise is worth about $1.36 billion.

So just how wealthy are the owners? Miami Heat owner Micky Arison, a 67-year-old Israeli-American businessman, has a net worth of $7.1 billion.

Since buying the Heat in 1995, the team has won three NBA finals: in 2006, 2012, and 2013. His other business — Carnival Corporation, for which he isn the chairman — hasn’t done too poorly either. It’s currently the world’s largest cruise operator.

Then there’s Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov — worth $7.6 billion. The Russian billionaire and politician bought the Nets in 2010 — making him the first non-North American team owner in the NBA. While he made his name as a leading industrialist in precious metals, Prokhorov’s team has yet to pick up an any medals of their own.

Arison and Prokhorov are just two of the top five NBA owners. In fact, the wealthiest owner is worth more than double their dollars. Watch the video above to see who lands in the top spot.