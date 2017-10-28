NBA Players Share Scary Photos of Their Damaged Plane After Flight: ‘What Caused This?’

On Saturday morning the Oklahoma City Thunder took a flight from Minnesota to Chicago and, after getting off the plane, they saw there was a giant dent in the nose of their plane.

“What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night?” Carmelo Anthony wrote alongside a shot of the damaged plane on Instagram. “Everyone is Safe, Though,” he added. “All Praise Due #ThunderStrong.”

And Anthony wasn’t the only player from his NBA team to document the scary moment. New Zealand player Steven Adams also shared a photograph of the damage saying, “We had a rough flight to say the last.” But although he asked NASA, Neil Degrasse Tyson and Bill Nye if they could explain “what caused this,” Delta — the airline who chartered the plane — provided their own explanation.

“Delta flight 8935, operating from Minneapolis to Chicago-Midway as a charter flight for the Oklahoma City Thunder, likely encountered a bird while on descent into Chicago,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement to The Oklahoman.

What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though. “All Praise Due” #ThunderStrong A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter punches bench, breaks arm

But despite Delta’s official opinion, some of the players had a different explanation for what caused the plane’s damage.

After sharing another photo of the dented plane Josh Huestis wrote, “Guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up…” before joking that what hit them was the frozen mass of excrement Joe Dirt befriends in Joe Dirt, mistakingly believing it’s a meteorite.

I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up… pic.twitter.com/Rem9GmwRKq — Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017

My best guess pic.twitter.com/CbVptb16qJ — Josh Huestis (@jhuestis) October 28, 2017

And Patrick Paterson posted a video of the plane on his Instagram Story, suggesting that it was actually Superman who caused the damage. “When you accidentally hit Superman while flying,” he wrote over the image.