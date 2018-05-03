Mom of NBA's Patrick Beverley Wins Two Cars on The Price Is Right — and He's Really Thrilled

Forget the excitement surrounding the NBA playoffs. Los Angeles Clippers Guard Patrick Beverley just experienced something way more exhilarating — thanks to his “moms.”

Lisa Beverley successfully came on down from Contestants’ Row to meet Drew Carey on The Price Is Right in an episode that aired Tuesday and won big.

Really big.

Like, two cars, a six-night trip to Madagascar and $1,000 in cash for a total prize package valued at $41,000, big.

“Moms won price is right!!! Is litttt!!!! Let me hold one of those cars mama!!!!” Patrick Beverley tweeted after the show aired Wednesday.

“Wow is all I can say is wow!!! She really won!!! I’m hyped like it was a playoff game!!!” he added in another tweet.

So how did she do it?

It all started with the “Let ’em Roll” game, where an enthusiastic Lisa — wearing a red short-sleeve “NBA mom” T-shirt with the Clippers’ logo on it — did the impossible and rolled five matching rolls, winning a $13,000 Nissan Versa-S.

“Ahhh I got a car!” Lisa screamed as her family and friends cheered her on from the audience.

From there, Lisa’s luck just kept rolling along. She spun the big wheel and earned a bonus $1,000 in cash by landing on the coveted $1 space to beat her fellow opponent’s spin of $0.95 (a move that brought him to the floor in shock).

Then it was on to the “Showcase Showdown,” where she picked up a trip to Madagascar and another car.

Patrick, meanwhile, hasn’t always been as lucky. The Clippers star had to miss the rest of last season — his first with the team — when he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee to repair a lateral meniscus, NBA.com reported. The Clippers did not qualify for NBA playoffs this year, which are happening now.

Prior to that, Patrick spent five season with the Houston Rockets.