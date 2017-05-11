Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin has postponed her wedding to fiancé of nearly two years, Matt Lombardi.

The gymnast spoke to PEOPLE about the decision, saying that she and Lombardi are still “very in love.”

“My career has been so crazy, we both felt it was best to take a breather and focus on spending time with each other,” Liukin, 27, tells PEOPLE. “We’re together, we’re engaged and we are postponing.”

Liukin, who graduated from New York University less than a year ago, recently moved into a home with Lombardi in Boston, but has spent a majority of her time traveling for work, including a national tour with USA Gymnastics and her debut as an Olympic gymnastics commentator at the 2016 Games in Rio.

“I’m really obviously very excited to spend the rest of my life with him,” she says. “We bought a house in December and started a news business together and we just kind of wanted to take a second and pause and breath.”

Excited to celebrate #TheGlors today!💃🏼❤ @mattlombardi24 http://liketk.it/2rcb7 #liketkit @liketoknow.it A post shared by Nastia Liukin (@nastialiukin) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

The pair was set to wed in Newport, Rhode Island, on June 24, but made the decision to hold off towards the end of March.

Page Six announced the news on Thursday.

“There hadn’t been a reason to announce this news,” she explains. “Because our family friends all know our guests who were all invited knew it had been postponed.”

Liukin and Lombardi haven’t picked out a new date for their nuptials, but Liukin says it’ll likely be next summer.

Liukin, a former Dancing with the Stars competitor told PEOPLE in June 2015 that Lombardi proposed in Boston with a custom-designed ring.

“He told me we were going to celebrate together and to my surprise my parents, best friend and his family and best friend were waiting there to celebrate with us. We are both so excited for our future together,” she added in the statement.

Just earlier this year, the happy couple showed off their Boston love nest to PEOPLE, with Liukin sharing, “This is our first home together, so we really wanted to create something special.”

For now, Liukin will focus on her new app she launched with Lombardi, an “inspirational app for gymnasts,” called Grander Sports, and spending as much time with her fiancé as she can.

“We are still together!” says Liukin. It’s not like we’re taking a break in our relationship at all.”