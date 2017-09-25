NASCAR Owners Side with Trump on National Anthem: People Who Don’t Stand ‘Ought to Be Out of the Country’

While the NFL led protests against President Donald Trump’s recent railing against NFL player Colin Kaepernick and other players kneeling during the “Star Spangled Banner,” NASCAR remained standing.

The national anthem played without protests at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pre-race festivities at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, USA Today reports. Athletes and crew, including numerous African-Americans, stood as normal.

Many NASCAR owners spoke out against the protests from other sports.

When asked what he would do if one of his employees protested during the anthem, team owner Richard Childress replied that he would “get you a ride on a Greyhound bus when the national anthem is over. I told them anyone who works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people have gave their lives for it. This is America.”

Richard Petty, a team owner who won a seven championships as a driver, also said there would be consequences for those who didn’t respect the anthem.

“Anybody that don’t stand up for that ought to be out of the country. Period,” Petty said. “If they don’t appreciate where they’re at … what got them where they’re at? The United States.”

Trump tweeted his praise for NASCAR.

“So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans,” he tweeted Monday morning. “They won’t put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag – they said it loud and clear!”

During a rally speech in Alabama on Friday, Trump stated, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out, you’re fired.’”

He followed this up by pouring more gasoline on the fire with a series of tweets. “If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem,” he wrote. “If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

Numerous celebrities — including Diddy — have also joined in standing behind the players, causing a resurgence of the #TakeAKnee hashtag on social media.

In August 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines — and sparked a movement — when he took a knee during the national anthem.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said at the time. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Players on many teams took a knee during the national anthem on Sunday, while others showed solidarity by linking arms.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, the only non-white owner in the NFL, stood and linked arms with players.

According to ESPN, several Miami Dolphins players donned ‘IMWITHKAP’ shirts ahead of their game against the New York Jets.

Tom Brady shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showing him and teammate James White during a game, subtly showing support for the movement.

“Strength. Passion. Love. Brotherhood. Team. Unity. Commitment. Dedication. Determination. Respect. Loyalty. Work,” he captioned the image, adding the hashtag #nflplayer.

Brady also reacted to a photo posted by Aaron Rodgers, which featured the Green Bay Packers quarterback kneeling with other players. The five-time Super Bowl champion commented with a simple arm flexing emoji.