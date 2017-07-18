Amateur MMA Fighter Dies in Kentucky After Losing Match

Amateur mixed martial arts fighter Donshay White died this weekend after losing a heavyweight match in Louisville, Kentucky, reports The Courier-Journal. He was 37.

Officials called the fight just two minutes into the second round on Saturday after received a series of punches from Ricky Muse, the newspaper reports.

It was White’s first bout since November 2015, reports Bluegrass MMA.

White collapsed in the locker room shortly after the fight, Hardrock MMA promotions media director Gary Thomas told the Courier-Journal, adding that it’s believed he suffered a “cardiac event.” The official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Hardrock MMA, which put on the event, posted a statement to Facebook on Sunday.

“Hardrock MMA joins the entire MMA community in mourning Donshay White,” the organization wrote. “As a promotion who has put together 89 events over the last 8 years without incident, we always have and we will continue to put our fighters safety above all else. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones.”

The Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission is reviewing details surrounding the event.

“Mr. White was attended to by a licensed ringside physician and first responders immediately following his bout, and he received on-site medical attention before being transported via ambulance to the hospital,” the Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission told the Courier-Journal in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Donshay White following his passing on Saturday.”