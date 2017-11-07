MLB Players Mourn the Sudden Death of Cy Young Winner Roy Halladay at 40

Roy Halladay’s sudden death Tuesday in a plane crash off the coast of Florida was a punch in the gut for the MLB community.
Halladay, just 40 years old, was an avid pilot but never lost the sense of wonder that came with soaring through the skies. He was the only passenger in the plane when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon.
His dominance stretched for more than a decade, inspiring countless young baseball players to follow in his footsteps. Many of those players are now in the major leagues and Halladay’s passing hit them especially hard.
Halladay is survived by his wife, Brandy, and two sons, Ryan and Braden.