Olympics-Bound Figure Skater Mirai Nagasu Asks for Donations So Her Family Can Attend the Games

Now that she’s snagged a spot on the Team USA’s Olympic figure skating team, Mirai Nagasu of Arcadia, California, is doing all she can to make sure her loved ones are there to watch her go for gold on the ice.

The Pasadena Figure Skating Club has started a YouCaring fundraiser so Nagasu’s family and boyfriend are able to get to South Korea in February to watch her compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“Now that Mirai’s made the team, we need to help her have a solid support system in place in PyeongChang,” a statement on the page read.

“We want to make sure that anybody Mirai needs to be there with her, including her family and her boyfriend, is able to afford the trip and be there for her!”

Mirai Nagasu Atsushi Tomura - ISU/ISU/Getty

Nagasu’s latest trip to the Olympics is an extra special one. She last competed at an Olympics in 2010 and did not make the team in 2014. Club officials estimated that it would cost about $11,000 for one person to attend the Games —including travel and lodging.

“I started skating when I was five years old in Pasadena, California,” Nagasu wrote on her website. “My parents tell me that they never would have let me start if they had known how expensive and difficult figure skating is.”

She even promoted the fundraiser in a tweet, writing, “Help my ❤️ make the most of his trip to the Olympics.”

Nagasu tells PEOPLE that she’s “hungrier than ever” to compete in the Games. She’s even added the famous triple axel to her program.

“All the other ladies are not yet able to do [the triple axel],” Nagasu says.” “It’s kind of like a board game. So, that’s my ‘king.’ So I want to use it as many times as I can.”

The Winter Olympics will take place from Feb. 9 through Feb. 25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Coverage will air in the U.S. on NBC.