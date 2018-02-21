Miley Cyrus Borrows Shaun White's Olympic Gold Medal: 'Chillin' with an American Legend'

Shaun White has three Olympic gold medals. So he shouldn’t mind if Miley Cyrus borrows just one of them, right?
Days after flying down a mountain in PyeongChang, South Korea, the snowboarder hung out with the “Party in the USA” singer. Cyrus posted a photo of the two to Instagram on Tuesday while wearing his Olympic bling around her neck.
“Chillin’ with an American legend… and I mean @leroythegoodboy,” Cyrus, 25, captioned the shot, joking about the Olympian’s popular pooch, who was also in the picture. “Kidding @shaunwhite, you are the s—! So badass! Proud of you!”
She also held what appeared to be a prayer candle featuring White’s image in her hand.
White, 31, was brought to tears last week at the 2018 Winter Olympics after his historic, gold-medal-winning final run in the men’s halfpipe event. He edged out 11 other competitors including three Americans: Chase Josey, Ben Ferguson and Jake Pates.
“I just felt so overwhelmed,” he told NBC after the win. “People talking about my age, my injury in New Zealand … It’s all worth it now.”
“It just means the world to me to come back from the defeat at Sochi to find the love and passion of those sport again and be able to deliver a run like this,” he told reporters at a news conference later Wednesday.
In the wake of White’s win, a settled sexual harassment lawsuit against him has resurfaced. After issuing two statements about the lawsuit —which was initially filed in May 2016 by Lena Zawaideh, the former drummer in White’s band, Bad Things —last week, White also told PEOPLE, “Representing Team USA at the Olympics in a sport that I love is a true honor, and I was thrilled to win gold. I regret my behavior of many years ago and am sorry that I made anyone — particularly someone I considered a friend — uncomfortable.”
“I have grown and changed as a person, as we all grow and change, and am proud of who I am today,” White continued.
