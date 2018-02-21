Miley Cyrus Borrows Shaun White's Olympic Gold Medal: 'Chillin' with an American Legend'

Shaun White has three Olympic gold medals. So he shouldn’t mind if Miley Cyrus borrows just one of them, right?

Days after flying down a mountain in PyeongChang, South Korea, the snowboarder hung out with the “Party in the USA” singer. Cyrus posted a photo of the two to Instagram on Tuesday while wearing his Olympic bling around her neck.

“Chillin’ with an American legend… and I mean @leroythegoodboy,” Cyrus, 25, captioned the shot, joking about the Olympian’s popular pooch, who was also in the picture. “Kidding @shaunwhite, you are the s—! So badass! Proud of you!”

She also held what appeared to be a prayer candle featuring White’s image in her hand.

Miley Cyrus and Shaun White Miley Cyrus Instagram

White, 31, was brought to tears last week at the 2018 Winter Olympics after his historic, gold-medal-winning final run in the men’s halfpipe event. He edged out 11 other competitors including three Americans: Chase Josey, Ben Ferguson and Jake Pates.