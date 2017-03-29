Michelle Kwan and Husband Clay Pell Are Divorcing: Reports

Michelle Kwan‘s husband of four years has filed for divorce from the iconic Olympic figure skater, according to multiple outlets.

“It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end,” Pell said in a statement obtained by the Providence Journal. “This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction.”

Pell continued, “I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time.”

TMZ reported that Pell, 35, cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the split.

Kwan, 36, and Pell – a former U.S. Coast Guard member, White House staffer and one-time candidate for governor of Rhode Island – wed in January 2013 in Providence. The pair first met in April 2011, and were engaged in the fall of the following year.

Since retiring from ice skating professionally, Kwan served as the surrogate outreach coordinator for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. She has yet to publicly address the split news.