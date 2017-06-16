Michael Phelps Vs. Shark: Who Will Win? The Olympian Plans to Race the Dangerous Animal on Shark Week

When you’ve won 23 gold medal’s there’s really nothing left to do but race a shark.

The Discovery Channel announced Friday that Olympian Michael Phelps will take on the dangerous animal during the network’s very popular, Shark Week.

There aren’t many specifics yet, but here’s the information from a release sent by Discovery:

“They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on! Produced by Peacock Productions.”

What kind of shark will it be? How close will Phelps be to the shark? Will the shark be in a Speedo? So many questions still need to be answered about this monumental event.

The race will air on Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m., ET.

This article originally appeared on Si.com