Michael Oher, Inspiration for The Blind Side, Cited for Misdemeanor Assault of Uber Driver

Michael Oher, the NFL star who inspired the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie The Blind Side, is accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville, Tennessee, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The Nashville Police Department issued a misdemeanor citation to the Carolina Panthers offensive tackle for the alleged assault.

According to the citation, the Uber driver claims that he got into an argument with Oher on April 14 during a ride to downtown Nashville.

The driver states that he picked up Oher, 30, and four friends, and Oher asked the driver to follow another car. The Uber driver allegedly suggested he take the lead because he thought the other car didn’t seem to know where it was going. Oher allegedly objected, apparently believing the driver wanted to run up the fare.

The citation states that the two men confronted each other outside the vehicle. The driver allegedly moved his hands towards Oher’s face, prompting Oher to push the driver to the ground and kick him in the leg. The driver told police that the other passengers in the car got out and restrained Oher.

The citation also alleges that Oher was suspected of using alcohol around the time of the incident. A spokesperson for the Nashville Police Department tells PEOPLE that they did not perform a breathalyzer or blood test to determine whether Oher was intoxicated.

Oher has been ordered to appear for booking on Monday, March 8, for the citation. He has not yet issued a plea, and it’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.

“We are aware of an incident involving Michael Oher,” the Carolina Panthers said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Oher did not immediately return PEOPLE’s message for comment.