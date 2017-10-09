Miami Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster Resigns After Video Surfaces

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned a day after a video surfaced showing him snorting a white powder.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

The video, which surfaced hours after the Dolphins beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, showed Foerster saying he had to go to a meeting and a white substance on a table that he begins to snort.

According to the Miami Herald, the team believes the video was taken in one of the offices at team headquarters.

The team and the NFL had said they would look into the nearly minute long video.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

Foerster had been an assistant coach in the NFL since 1992 and has worked for seven different teams including two stints with both the Dolphins and 49ers. His second stint with the Dolphins started in 2016.

