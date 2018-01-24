Celebrities Rally Around Mets Superfan Hoping to Take Prom Photos at Citi Field

New York Mets superfan Callie Quinn could take her prom photos at the famous Citi Field — but only if she can get 500,000 retweets on Twitter.

The 17-year-old New Yorker contacted the team on the social media app, detailing in a direct message that she doesn’t have a prom date and asking if team officials would let her take photos at the famous field with some of the players.

“Let’s do this, you get 500K RTs and we’ll invite you to Citi Field on 5/18 to take your prom pics on the field before the game,” team officials responded to her message. “We’ll have a few players say hello and jump in some of those pics. Think you can do it? #CalliesMetsProm.”

guys!!! if i get 500k retweets this can happen for me!! please help out 💙💙 thank you all!!! #CalliesMetsProm pic.twitter.com/cr2Kno3jpv — callie 🦑 (@callieshayeeex3) January 19, 2018

Quinn shared a screenshot of the conversation Friday on Twitter, writing alongside the photo: “guys!!! if i get 500k retweets this can happen for me!! please help out 💙💙 thank you all!!! #CalliesMetsProm.”

“I was really surprised and excited. I never thought they would answer.,” Quinn tells PEOPLE. “I’m currently at 401,000, so the future looks bright!”

The post has amassed more than 400,000 retweets in one week, and stars like William Shatner, Donnie Wahlberg and Mets pitcher Josh Smoker have supported the teen with the “#CalliesMetsProm.”

“This is an amazing experience for me,” she says. “I’ve really enjoyed this whole process as I’m so grateful for the Mets social media team for allowing me to do this.”

OK Twitter world let’s get this girl to the field! #CalliesMetsProm RT her original tweet then ask all your followers to do the same! https://t.co/vFXl5OqoMj — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 20, 2018

The Staten Island New Dorp High School student added to SILive: “It all started as a joke between my friends and I. I have been saying forever that I wanted to go to the prom with a Met, and I never thought anything could happen from it. Because the Mets follow me, I direct messaged them.”

She continued: “They asked me the date of my prom, and said they are going to be in Milwaukee that day, so they gave me a date prior to my prom. If I can get that certain amount of retweets I can go and take pictures with them.”

She told WNYW that she almost started crying when her favorite player, Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, mentioned her challenge in a tweet.

The team has been heavily involved in the challenge, responding to tweets about Quinn’s story and highlighting her progress. The team’s beloved mascot, Mr. Met, even tweeted support, writing: “Let’s make this happen.”