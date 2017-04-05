Watch This Mets Fan Freak Out Over Nearly Missing the Home Opener Because of a Train Delay

Residents of metropolitan areas all too familiar with the woes of public transit, the reliability of which changes daily. Most accept any delays as collateral for an affordable way to get around – unless it interferes with the big game.

Don’t get between a man and his team.

One baseball fan was totally miffed this week when a train derailment in New York City nearly caused him to miss his first New York Mets home opener in two decades – and the whole meltdown was caught on camera.

Frank Fleming exploded when he ran into NBC New York reporters in Secaucus, New Jersey, on his way to the game, shouting, “New Jersey Transit is the absolute worst! I’m not going to get to my game now because they are incompetent! Incompetent!”

The delay in New Jersey Transit – which Fleming planned to take from his home in Bellville, New Jersey, into New York City before ultimately trekking to Citi Field in Queens – was caused by a slow-speed derailment at Manhattan’s Penn Station.

According to NBC New York, Fleming wasn’t the only one flustered by the huge delays. He ultimately made it to the game – five hours after he initially started his commute, but not in time for the opening ceremonies.

Catching up with him later, Fleming explained his frustration to the outlet, saying, “I’ve always done the pomp and circumstance of opening day, where you get to see the wreath come out, the Shea family comes out, you get to see the first pitch.”

“I didn’t see the first pitch. I don’t even know who threw out the first pitch,” he lamented. “I didn’t get to see the national anthem. I didn’t get to cheer Cespedes when they introduced him. I didn’t get to cheer Bortolo Colon’s return.”

Luckily, the Mets won.