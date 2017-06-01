Mets Apologize After Their Mascot Is Caught on Video Flipping Off Fans

Mr. Met is not happy with his team’s lackluster season so far.

The legendary mascot for the New York Mets flipped the bird at fans after a 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, prompting the team to issue an apology shortly after the incident.

Mr. Met, sporting his standard oversized baseball head and white gloves, appeared to flip off fans while walking down a tunnel at Citi Field, a video shared on social media showed. Though the costume only actually has three fingers and a thumb, the gesture was interpreted as an offensive one.

“We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee,” the Mets said in a statement posted on Twitter. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally.”

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bRVvqZoqg8 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2017

A Mets official told the Associated Press that the employee who donned the costume will not wear it again.

It’s unclear if fans or people in the stadium said anything to the Mets mascot before the incident took place. The person who tweeted the now-viral video said on Twitter that he and a friend “didn’t even say a word” and were “just reaching over for a high five.”

The Mets have had the mascot since 1964, and it is one of the most recognizable ones in the league.

Dropping to a 23-26 start on Wednesday, the Mets have been plagued with a number of injuries this season. Pitcher Jacob deGrom had a rough game Wednesday night, allowing seven runs in four innings.

The Mets will face the Brewers again Thursday afternoon — and this time, perhaps, there won’t be any bird-flipping from the mascot.