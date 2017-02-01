Melissa McCarthy Tries to Save the Earth in Painfully Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Saving the earth can be a painful job — just ask Melissa McCarthy.

The 46-year-old Ghostbusters star is lending her time and celebrity to some major environmental causes — including wildlife preservation, preventing deforestation and saving the melting polar ice caps. Only, it’s way harder than it looks.

That’s the premise, at least, for the actress’ new Super Bowl ad for the Kia Niro.

In the laugh-out-loud commercial — premiering on Sunday’s Super Bowl LI telecast — McCarthy fumbles her way through each one of her volunteer tasks to disastrous effects, taking each hit with her signature comedic style.

“It’s hard to be an eco-warrior, but it’s easy to drive like one,” the voiceover explains by the end of the commercial, which is fittingly set to Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.”

McCarthy is just one of the many celebs slated for commercials at this year’s big game. Justin Timberlake has an ad premiering for beverage company Bai Brands slated to rock your body and your taste buds. Lady Gaga, who is also performing on the halftime show, will follow in Lupita Nyong’o and Elle Fanning‘s footsteps with an ad for Tiffany & Co.

Super Bowl LI airs live from Houston’s NRG Stadium this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.