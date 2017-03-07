Megan Rapinoe Says She ‘Will Respect’ National Anthem Ruling: ‘It’s An Honor to Represent the USA’

Megan Rapinoe “will respect” the U.S. Soccer Federation’s policy requiring all of its players to “stand respectfully” for the national anthem, she said Monday.

The policy, which was passed on Feb. 9 but was revealed over the weekend at U.S. Soccer’s annual general meeting, is in response to the World Cup champion’s protest last September when she knelt during the national anthem as an act of solidarity with the NFL’s Colin Kaepernick.

“It is an honor to represent the USA and all that we stand for – to be able to pull on the red, white and blue to play a game that I love,” part of her statement read. “I will respect the new bylaw the leadership at USSF has put forward. That said, I believe we should always value the use of our voice and platform to fight for equality of every kind.”

U.S. coach Jill Ellis was asked about the policy following the 1-0 loss to England on Saturday,

“I’ve always felt that that should be what we do to honor the country and have the pride of putting on a national team jersey. I said that previously, I think that should be the expectation. That’s our workplace out there and we should represent ourselves and our country,” ESPN reports.

According to Fox Sports, the policy reads, “All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented.”