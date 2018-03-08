Meet the Inspiring Team USA Athletes Living Their Impossible at the Paralympic Games

OKSANA MASTERS

Masters is a non-stop Paralympian: She's competed at every Summer and Winter Games since 2012, and PyeongChang will mark her fourth. Making Masters even more impressive is that in each Olympics, she competes in two different sports. In the winter, she does cross-country skiing and the biathalon, while in the summer she's a rower and a cyclist. Masters, who was adopted out of a Russian orphanage and suffered birth defects linked to the Chernobyl disaster, is a double amputee: She had her left leg amputated at just nine years old, and her right leg at age 14. Now, she hopes to inspire others: "Change doesn't happen overnight and it doesn't happen in a blink of an eye," she tells PEOPLE. "So you've got to start somewhere, and baby steps."