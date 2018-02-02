WATCH: Peyton Manning and More NFL Stars Read Mean Tweets for Jimmy Kimmel

Only Jimmy Kimmel could get some of the biggest stars to read troll talk from Twitter. Just in time for the Super Bowl on Sunday, the late-night host brought together Peyton Manning, Jason Pierre-Paul, Terry Bradshaw, and more stars from the world of the NFL for the latest installment of Mean Tweets.

“Peyton Manning is the only NFL player that looks like the mascot of the team for which he plays. #horseface,” Manning read aloud to the camera.

Elsewhere, Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) took heat for his Catching Kelce TV show, Fletcher Cox (Philadelphia Eagles) chuckled at his own last name, the hand injury suffered by Pierre-Paul (New York Giants) was a topic of trolling, and Aqib Talib (Denver Broncos) walked out after reading about his self-inflicted gunshot.

“‘Amendola with his mustache looks like a young Burt Reynolds with the height of Sally Fields. #SuperBowl.’ That’s f—ed up,” Danny Amendola (New England Patriots) said.

Michael Crabtree (Oakland Raiders), Ryan Tannehill (Miami Dolphins), T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts), and Gerald McCoy (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) were also featured.

Watch more Mean Tweets in the video above.