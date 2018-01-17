McKayla Maroney Will Not Be Fined If She Publicly Discusses Alleged Sexual Abuse by Larry Nassar

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney will not have to pay a $100,000 fine if she chooses to speak in court during the sentencing of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, according to USA Gymnastics.

The organization released a statement on Tuesday evening saying it had no plans to hold Maroney to her nondisclosure agreement which had a penalty for violating its terms.

She signed the agreement in December 2016 as part of a $1.25 million settlement with USA Gymnastics in relation to the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of Nassar, who has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.

“USA Gymnastics has not sought and will not seek any money from McKayla Maroney for her brave statements made in describing her victimization and abuse by Larry Nassar, nor for any victim impact statements she wants to make to Larry Nassar at this hearing or at any subsequent hearings related to his sentencing,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement, obtained by USA Today Sports.

“This has been her right and USA Gymnastics encourages McKayla and anyone who has been abused to speak out. USA Gymnastics remains focused on our highest priority — the safety, health and well-being of our athletes and creating a culture that empowers and supports them,” the statement continued.

Reps for USA Gymnastics did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

McKayla Maroney at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in October 2011 Bullit Marquez/AP/REX/Shutterstock

More than 140 women, including fellow Olympians Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles have come forward alleging Nassar also abused them.

This week, Nassar will be sentenced in a Michigan federal court on seven counts of criminal sexual assault, which he plead guilty to in November 2016.

88 women are expected to give victim impact statements in court.

Celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon and Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur previously pledged their support to pay for Maroney’s $100,000 fine so that Maroney could give her victim impact statement.