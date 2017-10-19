Olympian McKayla Maroney ‘Overwhelmed’ by Support After Opening Up About Alleged Sexual Abuse

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney has stayed quiet since revealing the sexual abuse she allegedly endured under former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. But the 21-year-old has been feeling the love she’s received from friends, family and former teammates.

“McKayla is overwhelmed and grateful for the amount of support she has received over sharing her story,” a rep for the athlete tells PEOPLE.

Maroney spoke out in a lengthy Twitter post early Wednesday, joining the long list of social media users who have shared their stories of sexual assault, harassment and abuse with the hashtag #MeToo.

“I was molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the US Women’s National Gymnastics Team, and Olympic team,” Maroney stated. “It started when I was 13 years old, at one of my first National Team training camps, in Texas, and didn’t end until I left the sport.”

She recalled an incident when she was 15 in which she claimed Nassar drugged her during a flight to Tokyo.

“Next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment.’ I thought I was going to die that night,” she added.

A rep for Nassar did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

In the wake of Maroney’s post, her 2012 Olympic teammates rallied behind her, with Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and Kyla Ross voicing their support.

100% support you. SO proud of you and your strength. Love you like a sister!! https://t.co/1VHb79a7lx — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) October 18, 2017

“100% support you. SO proud of you and your strength. Love you like a sister!!” Raisman tweeted.

Wieber wrote in a Twitter post: “So sad and heartbreaking that this happened to you Mack. I’m here for you and I support you.”

On Thursday morning, former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin also tweeted her support for Maroney, telling the gymnast that “my heart hurts for you.”

My heart hurts for you. I support you & love you @McKaylaMaroney. This is awful and disgusting to keep hearing more people come out. https://t.co/oJMATVLrpZ — Nastia Liukin (@NastiaLiukin) October 19, 2017

More than 80 women have accused Nassar of sexual assault. He faces several charges related to the alleged abuse. In July, Nassar pleaded guilty to three child pornography charges in federal court, ABC News reported via ESPN.

He still faces 33 charges of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan, according to USA Today. The Lansing State Journal reports that jury selection begins in the state case the same week as his federal sentencing.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to comment on Nassar’s case but said that the man remains in federal custody in Michigan.

Nassar was fired by USA Gymnastics in 2015 after working with the organization since 1986 — he had been is national medical coordinator since 1996, the New York Times reported. He was fired from Michigan State last year.

Maroney has not yet filed any charges against Nassar.