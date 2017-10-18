McKayla Maroney’s Olympic Teammates Support Her After Sexual Abuse Revelation: So Proud of ‘Your Strength’

McKayla Maroney’s 2012 Olympic teammates are rallying around her after the elite gymnast alleged on Twitter that she was a victim of years of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who was fired in 2015 after almost two decades with the organization.

“I was molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the US Women’s National Gymnastics Team, and Olympic team,” Maroney, 21, wrote in the Twitter post under the #MeToo hashtag, which has remained a trending topic on social media after a number of women accused Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault earlier this month.

“It started when I was 13 years old, at one of my first National Team training camps, in Texas, and didn’t end until I left the sport.”

Just hours after revealing her story, members of Maroney’s 2012 Olympic team voiced their support, including Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and Kyla Ross.

100% support you. SO proud of you and your strength. Love you like a sister!! https://t.co/1VHb79a7lx — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) October 18, 2017

So sad and heartbreaking that this happened to you Mack. I'm here for you and I support you https://t.co/LXA1Yf04FC — Jordyn Wieber (@jordyn_wieber) October 18, 2017

Heartbreaking that things like this can happen in this world😭 My heart goes out to you mac & all those affected by such tragic events🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/9KsKtC2a2y — Kyla Ross (@kyla_ross96) October 18, 2017

Maroney’s heartbreaking post goes into detail about Nassar’s alleged assaults.

According to Maroney, Nassar’s behavior worsened during the 2011 World Championships, when she was given a sleeping pill by the doctor during a flight only to wake up in his hotel room later.

“Sure, from the outside looking in, it’s an amazing story,” Maroney says of her storied career. “I did it. I got there, but not without a price.”

More than 80 women have accused Nassar of sexual assault. In July, Nassar pleaded guilty to three child pornography charges in federal court, ABC News reported via ESPN. In exchange for Nassar’s guilty plea, U.S. prosecutors have agreed not to pursue charges in two additional incidents of alleged sexual crimes with minors. He is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 7, according to the Lansing State Journal.

He still faces 33 charges of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan, according to USA Today. The Lansing State Journal reports jury selection begins in the state case the same week as his federal sentencing.

A lawyer for Nassar did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to comment on Nassar’s case. He remains in federal custody in Michigan.