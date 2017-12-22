McKayla Maroney Lawsuit Alleges USA Gymnastics Paid Her to Keep Sexual Abuse Claims Quiet

According to the Wall Street Journal, Maroney signed a confidential $1.25 million settlement agreement in late 2016 so she would not discuss her sexual abuse allegations. The lawsuit aims to invalidate parts of the settlement, claiming the nondisclosure and non-disparagement clauses are illegal. Manly was not part of the negotiations of the settlement.

In October, Maroney revealed on Twitter that she had been abused by Nassar starting when she was 13. Although this was a violation of the terms of the agreement, Manley said the chances of a countersuit are low, according to ESPN.

In her initial statement, Maroney recalled an incident when she was 15 in which she claimed Nassar drugged her during a flight to Tokyo.

“Next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment.’ I thought I was going to die that night,” she added.

In addition to USA Gymnastics, the lawsuit also names the United States Olympic Committee, Nassar and Nassar’s full-time employer, Michigan State University, as defendants.

In November, Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Lansing, Mich.