Sports

Twitter Goes Crazy for Floyd Mayweather’s Dramatic Boxing Match Entrance — and His Ski Mask

Everyone knew Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were going to pull out all the stops in their entrances on Saturday night, and they didn’t disappoint.

McGregor entered first, draped in an Irish flag and accompanied by about a dozen of his closest friends. Mayweather’s entrance was more over-the-top, as we should have expected, with Floyd walking in while wearing a ski mask. Viewers at home couldn’t get enough of Floyd’s outrageous outfit.

In a massive upset, neither fighter had any celebs join them on the walk to the ring.

This article originally appeared on Si.com