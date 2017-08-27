Twitter Goes Crazy for Floyd Mayweather’s Dramatic Boxing Match Entrance — and His Ski Mask

Everyone knew Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were going to pull out all the stops in their entrances on Saturday night, and they didn’t disappoint.

McGregor entered first, draped in an Irish flag and accompanied by about a dozen of his closest friends. Mayweather’s entrance was more over-the-top, as we should have expected, with Floyd walking in while wearing a ski mask. Viewers at home couldn’t get enough of Floyd’s outrageous outfit.

Floyd mayweather out here looking like a locked mortal kombat character #MayweatherMcGregor — ⚡Nazoom⚡️ (@SheWantsNazoom) August 27, 2017

Mayweather looks like just emerged from underneath Zed's chopper shop. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 27, 2017

when the getaway driver drops you off at a boxing match pic.twitter.com/XVfFkHBvDw — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) August 27, 2017

Mayweather wearing a balaclava. The DUP are arranging a protest as we speak. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 27, 2017

Mayweather w the ski mask on. Because he's about to rob all of us. — BIRD 🦅 (@AndyMineo) August 27, 2017

Before..Round One… McGregor cut his hair off.. — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) August 27, 2017

In a massive upset, neither fighter had any celebs join them on the walk to the ring.

This article originally appeared on Si.com