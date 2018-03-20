WATCH: Hockey Star Matt Martin Proposed to Ex-NFL Star Boomer Esiason's Daughter, Sydney Esiason

Matt Martin and Sydney Esiason are engaged!

The former New York Islanders forward and current Maple Leafs winger and the daughter of retired football quarterback and current radio host Julius “Boomer” Esiason got engaged on Sunday at the Distillery District in Toronto, Canada, in front of a large “Love” art instillation.

“Can’t wait to marry the s— out of ya,” Sydney, 25, wrote on Twitter, captioning the video of Martin’s sweet proposal. “I love you @mattymarts17.”

In the clip (captured by pal Steph LaChance), Martin drops down to his knee to pop the question. She only notices when their beloved rottweiler Jax pulls at his leash to get her attention.

It doesn’t take long for Sydney to say yes either. After a few “Oh my Gods” she embraces Martin with a kiss and a hug.

Can’t wait to marry the sh** out of ya 😜 I love you @mattymarts17 pic.twitter.com/pviWJLaaD9 — Sydney Esiason (@sydneyesiason) March 18, 2018

“Chirped him so hard about ruining a surprise party last night and then today he fooled me completely,” Sydney added on Instagram, reposting the video as well as a photo of their sweet engagement. “Jax your parents are getting married! I can’t wait to spend forever with you babe! I love you ❤”

Matt Martin and Sydney Esiason Sydney Esiason/Instagram

Martin, who spent six seasons with the Islanders, made sure to ask Boomer — a die-hard Rangers fan — for permission before proposing to his daughter.

Not only did the NFL MVP give him his permission, but Boomer allegedly told Martin, 28, that Sydney was “his problem now,” she tweeted.

That must have been a relief for Sydney, who said she was first worried about introducing Martin to her dad.

“I was really nervous to bring him to the house, that he played for the Islanders was a main concern of mine,” Sydney told The New York Post in 2015. “My mom welcomed him with open arms, of course. She’s the sweetest person ever. My dad walks into the kitchen with a Brad Richards Rangers jersey on acting like this is what he wears every day, like it was totally normal and just said, ‘Hey, Matt, how’s it going?’ and shook his hand. It was actually great because it broke the ice.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor Alum Charlie O’Connell Is Engaged to Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund

Sydney and Martin have been dating since 2013 and share a lot of their intimate moments on Instagram.

News of their engagement was met with love from fans on Twitter.

“Usually I’m a fan of when Matt drops the gloves but dropping a knee also does the trick. Congrats, guys,” wrote one fan.

“Couldn’t be happier for two people that are perfect for each other! Congratulations!” said another.