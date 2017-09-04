Martina Navratilova Gets Real About Marriage as Her Wife Says the Tennis Great Is on ‘Social Media All the Time!’

Former tennis pro Martina Navratilova and Russian former model Julia Lemigova have been head over heels in love for years, but that doesn’t mean the love birds don’t drive each other crazy.

Navratilova, 60, and 45-year-old Lemigova appear in an upcoming episode of Channel 4’s Married to a Celebrity: The Survival Guide, where they open up about the harmless little gripes that have plagued their 11-year relationship.

“Julia gets on my case a lot more than I think she ought to,” Navratilova says during the show. “Too many things bother her, is what bothers me about her … Can I just go 24 hours without you picking on something that I do. Just 24 hours, just give me one day.”

The pair compiled a list of things the other does that grinds their gears, and high on Lemigova’s was her wife’s excessive social media use.

“When we were getting married, do you remember what you promised? The social media, the Twitter would not be part of our family,” Lemigova says. “When I see you on the Twitter, on the social media all the time, my romantic thing goes down.”

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Gives Birth

Although Navratilova admits she uses Twitter a bit more than she should, the 18-time Grand Slam winner has a complaint of her own.

“I only get flowers once a year for my birthday,” she says in the episode. “You’re not romantic enough.”

Despite their little pet peeves, the adorable couple couldn’t help but gush about the first time they met 17 years ago.

“I was at a club with some friends, a gay bar in Paris. We’re sitting here, we’re dancing and then we sit down and then there’s this gorgeous woman standing at the bar and she’s like … looking at me,” Navratilova says.

Lemigova chimes in: “I gave this kind of a Russian look to her. Really, it was more like, ‘Okay, you are coming to talk to me now.’ ”

They reconnected eight years later at the French Open, began dating in 2006 and Navratilova proposed in 2014 at the U.S. Open.

“She’s just a special human being inside and out,” Navratilova gushed about Lemigova to PEOPLE in 2014. “[I love] her dimples when she smiles. She’s got a honey voice and a honey personality. We’ve come from similar backgrounds and experiences in life and we’ve both overcome a lot. We both dreamt big and we both made it, so it’s pretty cool!”