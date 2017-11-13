After catching an 83-yard touchdown pass in the San Francisco 49ers game against the New York Giants on Sunday, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin emotionally sank to his knees in the end zone. But it wasn’t until after the game that viewers and fans learned why.

On Instagram Sunday night, the 26-year-old announced that hours before the match-up, he and his wife Morgan Goodwin-Snow lost their son.

“I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy,” wrote Goodwin. “Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m.”

He continued, “Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.”

Alongside the message, Goodwin shared a black and white photo of a tiny infant’s hand clutching an adult’s finger.

The couple had announced the pregnancy in September, writing that the baby was due in 2018.

The 49ers went on to win the game, marking their first victory of the season. Goodwin is also a former Olympian, competing in track and field.

In her own post on social media, Goodwin-Snow shared, “This whole week has taken an emotional toll on my husband and I, Struggling to keep our healthy baby safe in my womb.”

“However, God had other plans for us. Today, I had to deliver my precious baby boy early this morning due to preterm labor,” she wrote. “Despite our loss, my hubby kept grinding, scored his son a touchdown & got our first ‘W’ of the season. He had a wonderful game today.”

Goodwin-Snow thanked fans, friends and family “who kept us in their prayers,” writing, “This was truly and an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience. But that’s okay because we won’t stop fighting and we won’t give up on what God has in store for us. It’s just important for us to remember that things happen for a reason, even though we may question ourselves ‘why us.’ Our faith is strong.”