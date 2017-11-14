NFL's Marquise Goodwin Honors Wife Morgan for Her 'Courage & Resiliency' After Baby Son's Death

In the wake of their newborn son’s death, Marquise and Morgan Goodwin are leaning on each other.

The San Francisco 49ers player honored his wife on Tuesday with a sweet Instagram post, just two days after the couple sat emotionally in a hospital and kissed their baby boy goodbye.

“You’re looking at strength, courage, & resiliency all in one picture,” he captioned the shot of Morgan, 24. “So many more words to describe my beautiful wife. I love you sweetheart.”

Just hours before playing a headline-making game against the New York Giants, Marquise stayed with Morgan in the hospital after the delivery.

The baby, who the couple had decided to name Marquise Jr., was delivered stillborn at 3:52 a.m. Both Marquise, 26, and Morgan announced the death on their respective social media accounts, including photos of the baby’s hand.

“We cried. It was a hard thing to take in,” Morgan told PEOPLE of the ordeal. “This hurts because I was 19 weeks, I was almost halfway there.”

Morgan said she had some complications in the week leading up to the delivery. She says she was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance hours before the birth, and Marquise was by her side each step of the way.

“I felt joy in holding my baby even though it was a sad moment,” Morgan told PEOPLE. “I was so amazed. His eyes were still shut at this point, but the hands, the feet. He looked exactly like his daddy.”

She and Marquise, college sweethearts, wed in February 2016.

After the tragedy, Marquise helped lead his team to victory against the Giants by catching an 83-yard touchdown pass.

“It was very, very emotional watching him out there,” Morgan said. “Seeing him score the touchdown and watching him get emotional after the game. I was crying. It was an amazing moment, but it was also a very sad moment.”