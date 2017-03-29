Strangely Satisfying Video: Raiders’ Marquette King Punts a Birthday Cake for His Quarterback 

Yes, a cake was definitely harmed in the making of this video.

Oakland Raiders’ player Marquette King helped his teammate, quarterback Derek Carr, ring in his 26th birthday on Tuesday with a sweet treat – served in an unconventional way.

In the clip, posted on Twitter, King, 28, declared “DC, happy birthday man!” before punting a birthday cake at full force. The destroyed treat fell apart in slow motion, before King took a knee and someone off-camera declared the punt a success.

King’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed: Carr responded on social media with a series of laughing emojis, and a simple, “Thank you brother.”

Thank you brother 😂😂😂👍🏼 https://t.co/I6VU2nmUnc — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 29, 2017

The punter has played for the Raiders since the 2013 season, while Carr joined the team in 2014.

FROM COINAGE: These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

King is known for injecting a little humor into the game, and often posts videos of himself in humorous outfits on and off the field.

Great way to end the Week!!! 🍀 #KickSquad @jdfffn A post shared by Marquette King (@marquetteking) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

From kicking stuffed animals to practice in a sumo wrestling suit, King definitely keeps his teammates laughing.