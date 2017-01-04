Luck or skill?

Jerald Acoba, a 30-year-old from Tulare, California, made an incredible half-court shot before the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Staples Center Tuesday night.

Oh, and he won $95,000 as a result.

Acoba is the fifth winner of the Lakers-sponsored MGM Big Shot Jackpot since its inception in 2006.

For $95,000… #IceInHisVeins A video posted by NBA (@nba) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:40pm PST

After sinking the shot, Acoba pointed to his arm and shouted: “Ice in my veins!” as a tribute to D’Angelo Russell of the Lakers.

“It’s good to see a lot of kids and fans keeping that going,” Russell told ESPN of Acoba’s recreation of his signature celebration. “I appreciate everybody for that.’

The NBA star also gave Acoba some priceless monetary advice on his cash winnings.

“That’s a lot of money, man! Take care of it.”

And it seems like that’s exactly what Acoba will do.

CBS Los Angeles reports that he’ll use the winnings to buy his mom a new car to replace her aging van.

“She’s always been there for me when I need her,” Acoba reportedly said. “She’s always there to help me out. It’s my turn to repay the favor to her.”