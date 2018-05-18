Lucas Glover 'Working' on Relationship with Wife After She Attacked His Mother, Him After Match

Professional golfer Lucas Glover said he and his wife, Krista Glover, are “working” to mend their relationship days after she attacked him and his mother following his poor showing at a PGA Tour event, according to the DailyMail.com.

Krista, 36, was charged with domestic violence battery and resisting arrest without violence after getting into a heated argument with Lucas when he was eliminated from The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on May 12.

When Lucas’ mother, Hershey Glover, attempted to cool the argument between the couple, Krista allegedly attacked the 62-year-old, and injured the golfer when he tried to step in between the two women, the Associated Press reported.

DailyMail.com briefly spoke to Lucas, 38, on Thursday afternoon outside of his Florida home — nearly a week after the incident.

“We’re here together. We’re working on it,” Lucas told the outlet. “Everything is fine.”

According to the Miami Herald, Lucas admitted to police that his wife often turns violent with him when he doesn’t play well on the course.

“When he plays a bad round of golf, Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him is a loser and a p—-, how he needs to fire everyone, and how he’d better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see the kids again,” Lucas told police in a report obtained by the newspaper.

On the day of the altercation, St. John’s Sheriff’s deputies noted there were cuts on Lucas’ right arm and “multiple lacerations” to both of his mother’s arms and blood on her clothes, the Miami Herald reported.

When police arrived on the scene, Krista allegedly refused to enter the patrol car after being handcuffed. She then proceeded to wrap her legs and feet around the door and the frame of the car, according to the Golf Channel.

Krista was released the following morning after posting $2,500 in bonds, PEOPLE confirmed. She pleaded not guilty to battery and resisting arrest, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 31, the AP reported.

On May 15, Lucas took to Twitter to speak out about the incident for the first time and confirmed the altercation took place.

“On May 12, my wife and mother were involved in an argument to which the police were called,” he wrote in a post. “Everyone is fine. Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter.”