People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Exclusive

Lindsey Vonn Calls Leaked Nude Photos of Her & Ex Tiger Woods a ‘Despicable Invasion of Privacy’ After Personal Phone Is Hacked

By @lizzleonard1

Posted on

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Christian Petersen/Getty

Lindsey Vonn is the latest victim of female celebrity phone hacking, PEOPLE has learned.

While the hack of Vonn’s personal cell phone – and subsequent leaked intimate photos of her and ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods – left the Olympic skier stunned, she is ready to fight back.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” Vonn’s spokesman says in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

The photos were taken several years ago while Vonn, 32, and Woods were dating.

Vonn, who split from Woods in 2015, has been dating former Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith since last year.