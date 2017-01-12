Lindsey Vonn Will Return to Competitive Skiing Eight Weeks After ‘Severely’ Fracturing Her Arm

Lindsey Vonn knows how to bounce back.

Just eight weeks after the alpine skier “severely fractured” her right arm and suffered nerve damage while training at Copper Mountain in Colorado, the 32-year-old athlete announced she is heading back to the slopes.

“I am beyond thrilled that I am announcing my return to racing this weekend!” Vonn captioned an Instagram video that documented her injury and rehab. “It’s been a grueling 8 weeks since my arm surgery with over 300 hours of therapy but all of my hard work is finally paying off!”

Vonn revealed she was unable to move her hand following the injury, but slowly worked to regain control of her hand and fingers.

The Olympic gold medalist is set compete at the World Cup circuit in Austria this weekend.

Following the injury, the Strong Is the New Beautiful author tweeted, “I don’t know why these things happen to me but I know I am a fighter and I refuse to let it bring me down! I will never give up!”

Last March, Vonn’s ski season was cut short when she sustained a hairline fracture in her left knee. Since 2013, she has had a total of eight injuries to the lower half of her body: two knee reconstructions, three knee ligament injuries, a broken ankle and a fractured tibia — twice.

This time around, she had boyfriend Kenan Smith, a Los Angeles Rams assistant wide receivers coach, to help her through recovery.

Vonn was previously in a long-term relationship with golfer Tiger Woods, but the pair split in May 2015. The athlete was also previously married to her then-coach Thomas Vonn. They divorced in 2011.