Lindsey Vonn Will Return to Competitive Skiing Eight Weeks After ‘Severely’ Fracturing Her Arm

Lindsey Vonn knows how to bounce back.
Just eight weeks after the alpine skier “severely fractured” her right arm and suffered nerve damage while training at Copper Mountain in Colorado, the 32-year-old athlete announced she is heading back to the slopes.
“I am beyond thrilled that I am announcing my return to racing this weekend!” Vonn captioned an Instagram video that documented her injury and rehab. “It’s been a grueling 8 weeks since my arm surgery with over 300 hours of therapy but all of my hard work is finally paying off!”
Vonn revealed she was unable to move her hand following the injury, but slowly worked to regain control of her hand and fingers.
The Olympic gold medalist is set compete at the World Cup circuit in Austria this weekend.
Following the injury, the Strong Is the New Beautiful author tweeted, “I don’t know why these things happen to me but I know I am a fighter and I refuse to let it bring me down! I will never give up!”
I am beyond thrilled that I am announcing my return to racing this weekend! It's been a grueling 8 weeks since my arm surgery with over 300 hours of therapy but all of my hard work is finally paying off! This video I made is very personal. I was very open with all of you regarding the bone fracture in my humerus but what I haven’t mentioned to you is the fact that I also had severe nerve damage. I have thought about whether I should share this information for a long time. In the end, I have opted to tell you because I feel my journey might also give hope to those with similar injuries. As you can see in the video, I woke up from surgery and had no function of my entire hand. I worked closely with my friend and physical therapist @lindsaywinninger and Patrick Rottenhofer every day to slowly regain my motor function. Today I am still struggling to do simple things like put on my ski glove and do my hair, but I'm at a point where I am comfortable with my hand in most situations. This has been the hardest recovery of my career to date but thankfully it has taken less time to heal than my knee injuries. After my 8 week checkup with Dr. Hackett, my bone showed significant healing and I was given the green light to start training and if I was comfortable, start racing. This is just a small piece of my journey back from rehab to racing. During the entire process I documented my progress and was also shadowed by a film crew from @eurosport . Together we captured every high and every low for my new docu-series 'Chasing History'. It will air in February, so you will be able to see my recovery as well as watch me continue to chase history in the future. Thank you for always supporting me no matter what obstacle I face. I have the greatest fans in the world and I am very thankful. And remember, nothing is impossible. If you fall, get back up! #nevergiveup Xo Lv
RELATED VIDEO: How Lindsey Vonn Is Strengthening the Future for Generations of Women
Last March, Vonn’s ski season was cut short when she sustained a hairline fracture in her left knee. Since 2013, she has had a total of eight injuries to the lower half of her body: two knee reconstructions, three knee ligament injuries, a broken ankle and a fractured tibia — twice.
This time around, she had boyfriend Kenan Smith, a Los Angeles Rams assistant wide receivers coach, to help her through recovery.
Vonn was previously in a long-term relationship with golfer Tiger Woods, but the pair split in May 2015. The athlete was also previously married to her then-coach Thomas Vonn. They divorced in 2011.