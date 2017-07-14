Lindsey Vonn Says She Reached Out to Ex Tiger Woods After His Arrest

Lindsey Vonn is still on good terms with Tiger Woods.

The Olympic gold medalist, 32, told Extra at the ESPYs red carpet on Wednesday that she contacted Tiger Woods, 41, after his arrest for DUI in May.

“I reached out and I hope he’s doing well,” Vonn said.

The two dated for nearly three years, but split in May 2015. Vonn opened up about the split in September 2016 to survival expert Bear Grylls, saying that it was “nice to put the priority back on myself and just do what I need to do.”

She maintained that there were no hard feelings between the sports pros and that they were “still on good terms.”

“I loved him so much, and I still do,” she said. “It just didn’t work, you know?”

Vonn is now dating former NFL offensive assistant coach Kenan Smith.

She confirmed her relationship with Smith in November, writing on Instagram: “Tomorrow is thanksgiving so before my family gets here I want to take the time and give thanks. Even though I’m injured, again🙄, I have so much to be thankful for; incredible friends, an amazing boyfriend, my family and a lot of loyal supporters…”

The athlete was also previously married to her coach Thomas Vonn. They divorced in 2011.