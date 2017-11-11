Lindsey Vonn’s Grandfather Passes Away: ‘I Wish I Had More Time With You’

Lindsey Vonn is saying goodbye to someone very special to her.

The professional ski racer, 33, shared a touching tribute dedicated to her grandfather on Instagram Friday.

“Dear Grandpa,” she begins in the caption. “I still can’t believe you’re gone. No words can describe how much you mean to me and how much i love you.”

Dear Grandpa, I still can’t believe you’re gone. No words can describe how much you mean to me and how much i love you. I wish i had more time with you but i will cherish the memories we had. You taught me to be tough, to be kind, and above all, to ski fast. Now, every time i ski down the mountain I know you’ll be there with me. I’m proud to be your granddaughter and I will think of you always. I will race for you in Korea and I will try as hard as I can to win for you. Please look out for me. I love you Grandpa. Lindsey A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

“I wish i had more time with you but i will cherish the memories we had,” she continued. “You taught me to be tough, to be kind, and above all, to ski fast. Now, every time i ski down the mountain I know you’ll be there with me.”

Vonn, an Olympic skier, also dedicated her performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics to him.

“I’m proud to be your granddaughter and I will think of you always,” she wrote. “I will race for you in Korea and I will try as hard as I can to win for you. Please look out for me. I love you Grandpa. Lindsey.”

RELATED VIDEO:

Her grandfather’s death comes days after breaking up with former NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith after a year of dating, PEOPLE confirmed.

“Unfortunately, their busy schedules ultimately took a toll on the relationship,” a Vonn pal tells PEOPLE of the recent breakup.

“It was amicable and they are still friends. Lindsey is laser-focused on her training for the upcoming Olympics and is leaving the country for several months to start competing.”

“Right now, my motivation and drive are five-times more than what they were in Vancouver (Olympics),” she told PEOPLE recently.