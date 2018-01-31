Leslie Jones Joins 2018 Winter Olympics Coverage as NBC Contributor

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 25: Comedian Leslie Jones attends the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
Maureen Lee Lenker
January 30, 2018 07:51 PM
This story originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly

Leslie Jones is going for gold.

The Saturday Night Live star is officially joining the NBC team’s coverage of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as a contributor. Appearing on TV and digital platforms, she will cover live events, meet athletes, and generally share her enthusiasm for the games and Team USA.

Jones is no stranger to Olympics coverage: In 2016, she made her debut as an NBC Olympics contributor during the Rio Summer Games after her live tweets of events with witty commentary — and a photo of her decked out in a American flag and plastic gold medals — caught the eye of NBC Olympics production and programming president Jim Bell.

“Experiencing the Olympics through the lens of Leslie is unlike anything else,” Bell said in a statement Tuesday. “Her passion for Team USA is contagious, and her adventures in South Korea should be fascinating.”

Jones already is gearing up for the games, which kick off Feb. 8. On Monday, she tweeted a video of herself working out in full Team USA gear and a medal. “SLAY ALL DAY!!” she added.

Jones is also well known for sharing her passions on social media, including the Olympics, Game of Thronesand New York Fashion Week.

